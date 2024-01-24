MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United’s Martial out for 10 weeks



Published : Jan 24, 2024 19:19 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial reacts during a Champions League match. | Photo Credit: AP


Manchester United’s Anthony Martial reacts during a Champions League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been ruled out until April following surgery on a groin injury, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, out of contract at the end of the season, has managed just two goals in 19 appearances during another frustrating campaign at Old Trafford.

Martial has been absent from United manager Erik ten Hag’s first team since United fans cheered his substitution in the 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on December 9, with the club now announcing he faces a lengthy lay-off.

“Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates,” said a club statement.

“We wish Anthony a speedy recovery and look forward to his return.”

Martial made an encouraging start with United after joining from Monaco in 2015 but his career at Old Trafford has tailed off, with the Frenchman scoring 90 goals from 317 appearances in all competitions.

His absence leaves Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford as the only central striking options in Ten Hag’s senior squad.

But if the Dutch boss wants to add to his forward line-up during the January transfer window, he will need the approval of Jim Ratcliffe as the British billionaire prepares to take control of football operations as part of his minority ownership of United.

