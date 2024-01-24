MagazineBuy Print

Newcastle’s Joelinton undergoes thigh surgery

The Brazil international picked up the injury earlier this month during Newcastle’s FA Cup third-round win at Sunderland.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 10:52 IST , NEWCASTLE - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United’s Joelinton in action.
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United’s Joelinton in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United’s Joelinton in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has undergone surgery on a thigh injury that will keep him out of action until May, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Brazil international picked up the injury earlier this month during Newcastle’s FA Cup third-round win at Sunderland.

The 27-year-old Joelinton has three goals and four assists in 23 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side in all competitions this season.

Injury problems continue to deepen at St James’ Park with Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson among the absentees

