MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Sociedad defeats Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to Copa del Rey semifinals

Mikel Oyarzabal and Sheraldo Becker scored for the visitors in a rematch of the teams’ Spanish league game on Saturday, when Sociedad won 1-0 in Vigo.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 10:48 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo players during La Liga game before Copa del Rey quarterfinals.
FILE PHOTO: Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo players during La Liga game before Copa del Rey quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo players during La Liga game before Copa del Rey quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Sociedad defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time since winning the competition four seasons ago.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Sheraldo Becker scored for the visitors in a rematch of the teams’ Spanish league game on Saturday, when Sociedad won 1-0 in Vigo.

“We’ve played against a great team and a great coach, so what we’ve achieved in these two matches has a lot of value,” Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil said.

Luca de la Torre scored for the hosts with a low shot from inside the box in the 92nd minute.

ALSO READ | Chelsea thrashes Middlesbrough 6-1 to reach League Cup final

Celta, coached by Rafa Benítez, was looking to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2017.

Sociedad, which beat Basque Country rival Athletic Bilbao in the 2019-20 final, had made it to the last eight the last two seasons but failed to advance.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring with a header from close range two minutes into the match at the Balaidos Stadium.

Becker added to the lead in a fast breakaway in the 66th, making a run from behind the midfield line and finding the net from outside the area as Celta goalkeeper Iván Villar charged from the net.

Athletic Bilbao players celebrate their win at the end of the Spanish league football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sociedad at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 13, 2024. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Athletic Bilbao players celebrate their win at the end of the Spanish league football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sociedad at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 13, 2024. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Athletic Bilbao players celebrate their win at the end of the Spanish league football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sociedad at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 13, 2024. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

Sociedad sits in sixth place in the Spanish league, six points from fourth-place Atletico Madrid in the final Champions League place. Celta is 16th, two points from the relegation zone.

Sociedad’s win against Celta on Saturday ended the team’s four-game winless streak in the league.

On Wednesday, Athletic Bilbao hosts Barcelona looking to make it to the Copa semifinals for the fifth straight season. The match pits together the two most successful clubs in the competition. Barcelona has 31 titles and Athletic has 23.

Girona, the surprise Spanish league leader, visits Mallorca in another quarterfinal.

Atletico Madrid, which eliminated defending champion Real Madrid in the round of 16, hosts struggling Sevilla, which sits just outside the relegation zone in the league.

Related Topics

Copa del Rey /

Real Sociedad /

Celta Vigo /

Mikel Oyarzabal /

Athletico Bilbao /

Barcelona /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Sociedad defeats Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to Copa del Rey semifinals
    AP
  2. Difference in quality, ineffective substitutions killed the game for us: India coach Igor Stimac after AFC Asian Cup 2023 exit
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Macron urges top 5 finish for France at home Olympics
    AFP
  4. Kyrgios makes himself unavailable for Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Australian Open 2024: Qualifier Yastremska beats Noskova to book semis spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Sociedad defeats Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to Copa del Rey semifinals
    AP
  2. Chelsea thrashes Middlesbrough 6-1 to reach League Cup final
    Reuters
  3. AFCON 2024: Late drama as Cameroon advances to last 16, Ghana goes out
    AP
  4. AFCON 2024: Mauritania claims historic win to dump Algeria out
    Reuters
  5. AFCON 2024: Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy ruled out of Africa Cup with dislocated shoulder
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Sociedad defeats Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to Copa del Rey semifinals
    AP
  2. Difference in quality, ineffective substitutions killed the game for us: India coach Igor Stimac after AFC Asian Cup 2023 exit
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Macron urges top 5 finish for France at home Olympics
    AFP
  4. Kyrgios makes himself unavailable for Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Australian Open 2024: Qualifier Yastremska beats Noskova to book semis spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment