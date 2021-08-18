Football Football Ligue 1: Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu fine as tests show no heart problems The 23-year-old collapsed on the pitch during a Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille and was substituted in the 14th minute. Reuters 18 August, 2021 08:20 IST Kalu collapsed in the sixth minute of the match and was attended by medics soon, but having briefly resumed play, he was substituted in the 14th minute as he appeared to be groggy. - AP Reuters 18 August, 2021 08:20 IST Girondins de Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu, who collapsed on the pitch during its Ligue 1 match at Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, is fine, his club said after tests showed he had no heart problems. "More fear than harm for Samuel Kalu as our Nigerian international is fit to resume training on Wednesday," Bordeaux said on its website (girondins.com) on Tuesday."All the additional examinations carried out on Tuesday showed no cardiac abnormalities and Kalu should be in contention for Sunday's home match against Angers."ALSO READ | Sparta Prague to host Europa game at empty venue after fan racismKalu collapsed in the sixth minute of the match against Marseille and having briefly resumed play after he had walked off the pitch, he was substituted in the 14th minute as he appeared to be groggy.The clash ended in a 2-2 draw after Bordeaux fought back from two goals down at the Stade Velodrome. It has one point from two games following a 2-0 home defeat to promoted Clermont Foot in its opening game of the season. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :