Ligue 1: Monaco held 1-1 at home by Nantes in season-opener

Portuguese winger Gelson Martins scored the first goal of the Ligue 1 season for Monaco on Friday but the home side made a laboured start to its campaign as it was held 1-1 by Nantes.

Dutch striker Myron Boadu could have put Monaco ahead in the eighth minute on his debut but his shot from an angle was well wide, with only the goalkeeper to beat, and he was substituted off on the hour. Martins broke the ice six minutes later at full stretch from a fine Caio Henrique pass.

With Prince Albert among the sparse crowd as fans returned to the Louis II stadium after a season played largely behind closed doors, Monaco looked in control until Jean-Charles Castelletto headed in off a corner in the 42nd.

Monaco was third overall last season under Croatian coach Niko Kovac but showed little swagger in the second half until a flurry of action in the final minutes as the tempo slowed and the visitors held firm for a deserved point.