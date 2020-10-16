Football Football Ligue 1: Montpellier reports 12 COVID-19 cases, tie against Monaco in doubt French club Montpellier said eight players and four staff members tested positive and were isolated on Friday. AP MONTPELLIER, France 16 October, 2020 14:10 IST The club did not comment about its upcoming Ligue 1 trip to Monaco on Sunday. (Representative image) - Getty Images AP MONTPELLIER, France 16 October, 2020 14:10 IST French football club Montpellier reported 12 positive tests for COVID-19 among its players and staff on Friday.Montpellier said eight players and four staff members have now been isolated according to protocols in place during the coronavirus pandemic.The club did not comment on the implications for its game away to Monaco on Sunday afternoon. Italy's sports minister thinks Ronaldo broke health protocol Montpellier is fifth in the 20-team Ligue 1, one place ahead of Monaco on goal difference.The first-team squad was tested on Thursday and new tests were being taken early Friday, the club said. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos