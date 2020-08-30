Ligue 1: Nice goes top, Camavinga scores for Rennes

Kasper Dolberg scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Strasbourg as coach Patrick Vieira’s Nice recorded its second win to move top of the French league on Saturday.

The Denmark striker netted his first from the penalty spot late in the first half. He got his second in the 59th following a fine combination with strike partner Amine Gouiri, who grabbed both goals in Nice’s season-opening home win against Lens.

Earlier, teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga celebrated his call-up to the France squad with an impressive goal as Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1.

The 17-year-old Camavinga swapped passes with left-back Faitout Maouassa before feinting past the defence and rifling in a low shot in the 77th minute.

Camavinga could make his France debut in upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia early next month.

Rennes took the lead midway through the first half when Montpellier centre half Damien Le Tallec diverted Raphinha’s cross into his own net.

It got worse for the visitor when midfielder Florent Mollet was sent off shortly before halftime.

Rennes winger Martin Terrier was sent off in the 73rd and striker Gaštan Laborde netted a last-minute consolation for Montpellier.