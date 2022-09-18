Football

Ligue 1: Todibo sent off after 9 seconds in Nice loss; Marseille held

Jean-Clair Todibo tripped Abdallah Sima as he was running through on goal and referee Bastien Dechepy had no hesitation showing him the fastest red card in French first division history.

AP
PARIS 18 September, 2022 22:20 IST
PARIS 18 September, 2022 22:20 IST
Nice’s French defender Jean-Clair Todibo reacts after he received a red card during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and SCO Angers at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, south-eastern France, on September 18, 2022.

Nice’s French defender Jean-Clair Todibo reacts after he received a red card during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and SCO Angers at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, south-eastern France, on September 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jean-Clair Todibo tripped Abdallah Sima as he was running through on goal and referee Bastien Dechepy had no hesitation showing him the fastest red card in French first division history.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will quickly want to forget this game after he was sent off just nine seconds into his side's 1-0 home defeat to Angers on Sunday.

The former Barcelona central defender tripped Abdallah Sima as he was running through on goal and referee Bastien Dechepy had no hesitation showing him the fastest red card in French first division history.

“A refereeing decision that shocks me and condemned my team to start the match at a big disadvantage,” Todibo wrote on his Twitter account. “Referee's decisions at the start of this season have been very questionable and I hope the LFP (French league) does something to remedy this."

Also Read
FIFA World Cup 2022: USA fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Angers also finished with 10 players after midfielder Sofiane Boufal was sent off in the 62nd minute, but Nice couldn't find an equalizer to midfielder Nabil Bentaleb's fine 20-meter strike for Angers in the 43rd.

Later Sunday, Neymar was set to make his 100th league appearance for leader Paris Saint-Germain away to Lyon.

PSG needs only a draw to reclaim the lead from Marseille, which remains unbeaten but dropped points in a 1-1 home draw with Rennes where midfielder Matteo Guendouzi scored at both ends.

Rennes took the lead midway through the first half at Stade Velodrome when Guendouzi scored an own goal by deflecting in Hamari Traoré's cross.

Also Read
Serie A: Monza claim shock 1-0 win over Juventus, Di Maria sees red

He made amends in the 52nd when he headed home from a corner past former Marseille goalie Steve Mandanda, who played more than 600 games for Marseille and captained the club for many years.

Monaco wins

Aleksandr Golovin scored at the start of the second half and Takumi Minamino and Wissam Ben Yedder netted late on in fifth-place Monaco's 3-0 win at Reims.

Elsewhere, striker Mama Balde scored twice as Troyes rallied from conceding an early goal to win 3-1 at Clermont and Corsican side Ajaccio picked up its first victory of the season with a 1-0 win at Brest.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us