Football Football Lille fails to join PSG on top with 1-1 draw against Lyon Jonathan Bamba's opener was cancelled out by a Mehmet Zeki Celik own goal before the break. Reuters 02 November, 2020 10:04 IST Jonathan Bamba celebrates after scoring for Lille. - AP Reuters 02 November, 2020 10:04 IST Lille missed out on an opportunity to move level on points with leader Paris St Germain when it was held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.Jonathan Bamba's opener was cancelled out by a Mehmet Zeki Celik own goal before the break and Lille failed to make the most of Marcelo's exclusion in the 50th.Lyon lies sixthIt stays second on 19 points, two behind PSG which beat Nantes 3-0 away on Saturday, while Lyon remains sixth on 14 points.Monaco moved up four spots to eighth, on 14 points, after a double by German striker Kevin Volland earned it a 4-0 home win against Girondins de Bordeaux earlier on Sunday.