MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi‘s Argentina picks 4 teenagers for friendlies in US

One of the biggest surprises of coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad on Friday was 19-year-old left back and midfielder Valentín Barco. He joined Brighton less than two months ago and has had an impact at the English Premier League club.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 10:57 IST , Buenos Aires - 1 MIN READ

AP
(FILES) Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and forward Lionel Messi.
(FILES) Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

(FILES) Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and forward Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina will feature four players aged under 20 in two friendlies in the United States in March with the Copa America and Paris Olympics in mind.

One of the biggest surprises of coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad on Friday was 19-year-old left back and midfielder Valentín Barco. He joined Brighton less than two months ago and has had an impact at the English Premier League club.

The other three teenagers in the world champion squad were forwards; Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte and Monza’s Valentín Carboni.

The selection of 36-year-old Ángel Di Maria hints that the 16-year international is keen to play in the Copa and Olympics.

Argentina faces El Salvador on March 22 in Philadelphia and Costa Rica four days later in Los Angeles.

That means Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami’s visit to New York Red Bulls on March 23 in Major League Soccer.

But the friendlies will give American football fans another chance to see Messi in action. Earlier Friday, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Messi won’t compete in the U.S. Open Cup. Last year, Messi helped Miami reach the final but missed the 2-1 loss to Houston due to injury.

The U.S. tour has replaced Argentina’s original trip to China. That visit was canceled after Messi didn’t play a Miami preseason game in Hong Kong, infuriating the local fans and city leaders a month ago. Messi apologized and said he was injured.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven), Franco Armani (River Plate).
Defenders: Germán Pezzella (Betis), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Valentin Barco (Brighton), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).
Midfielders: Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Nico González (Fiorentina).
Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Valentín Carboni (Monza), Ángel di Maria (Benfica), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Julián Alvazez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma). 

Related Topics

Argentina /

Lionel Messi /

Lionel Scaloni

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi‘s Argentina picks 4 teenagers for friendlies in US
    AP
  2. CA chief Hockley denies reports Big Three ignored study to save Test cricket
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Mumbai pacers strike early to leave Tamil Nadu five down
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paqueta recalled by Brazil for friendlies against England, Spain under new coach
    AP
  5. San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi‘s Argentina picks 4 teenagers for friendlies in US
    AP
  2. Messi, Inter Miami aim to topple Orlando City
    Reuters
  3. Atletico and Bilbao blast hooligans after Cup trouble
    AFP
  4. We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami
    AFP
  5. Spurs’ Postecoglou issues social media warning as Sessegnon speaks out
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi‘s Argentina picks 4 teenagers for friendlies in US
    AP
  2. CA chief Hockley denies reports Big Three ignored study to save Test cricket
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Mumbai pacers strike early to leave Tamil Nadu five down
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paqueta recalled by Brazil for friendlies against England, Spain under new coach
    AP
  5. San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment