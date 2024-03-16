MagazineBuy Print

DC United vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

Miami head coach Tata Martino is not expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against DC United as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 07:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jordi Alba #18, Diego Gómez #8 and Tyler Hall #55 of Inter Miami CF celebrate after defeating the Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match at Chase Stadium on March 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Jordi Alba #18, Diego Gómez #8 and Tyler Hall #55 of Inter Miami CF celebrate after defeating the Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match at Chase Stadium on March 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Jordi Alba #18, Diego Gómez #8 and Tyler Hall #55 of Inter Miami CF celebrate after defeating the Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match at Chase Stadium on March 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Inter Miami will clash against DC United in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match at the Audi Field on Saturday.

Miami lost its first match of the regular season with a 3-2 loss against CF Montreal but heads into the clash on the back of a 3-1 win against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, which saw Lionel Messi and his men qualify for the semis after a 5-3 win on aggregate.

DC United, in its last MLS match, hung onto a 0-0 result at FC Cincinnati.

Miami is without a win in its last six away matches in this competition, with its last away win in the MLS coming against Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium in September 2023.

No Messi

Miami head coach Tata Martino is not expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against DC United as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury.

According to reports, Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said this week that Messi was subbed off in Thursday’s CONCACAF Champions Cup’s round of 16 win over Nashville SC in the 50th minute due to a “muscle overload in his right leg.”

When will DC United vs Inter Miami MLS match start?
The DC United vs Inter Miami MLS clash will start at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 15 at the Audi field in Washington DC.
Where to watch the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS match in India?
The MLS match between DC United and Inter Miami can be live-streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
There will be no live broadcast of the match in India.

