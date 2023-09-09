Lionel Messi has scored some legendary free-kicks throughout his career. Be it the left-footed curler in the Barcelona versus Liverpool game or his winning goal against Cruz Azul in his first appearance for Inter Miami.

The FIFA World Cup winner has continued to find the net for the Major League Soccer side, ever since his move to the United States, and looked unstoppable even on international duty, against Ecuador.

In the FIFA World Cup qualifier, Ecuador and Argentina remained locked goalless until the end of regulation time, Messi stepped up to score from a free-kick in the 94th minute, his 65th goal from a free-kick, getting him level with David Beckham.

El gol de Leo. Todos los ángulos 🎥🐐 pic.twitter.com/Kx5bd9BUso — AFA Play (@afa_play) September 8, 2023

How many goals has Messi scored from free-kicks?

Messi has scored 65 goals from the free-kick now, which is the fifth-highest number of free-kick goals in football history. He has scored twice for Inter Miami through a free-kick and has steered the MLS side to its first-ever silverware in the form of the Leagues Cup.

For Argentina, the FIFA World Cup winner has 11 goals from free-kicks.

Who has the most free-kick goals in football?

Former Brazilian attacking midfielder Juninho has the most goals from free-kicks, at 77 goals, followed by Pele, who has 70.

ALSO READ: Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier

Following is the list of players with most free-kick goals:

77 goals: Juninho

70 goals: Pelé

66 goals: Victor Legrotaglie

66 goals: Ronaldinho

65 goals: LIONEL MESSI

65 goals: David Beckham

62 goals: Diego Maradona

62 goals: Zico

60 goals: Ronald Koeman

60 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo

How many free-kick goals does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Ronaldo has scored 60 goals and his international goal tally from free-kicks is the same as that of Messi, at 11 goals each. Ronaldo leads the tally in Champions League free-kick goals where he has 12 goals to Messi’s five.

In the overall tally, he ranks sixth, level with Ronald Koeman, at 60 goals from free-kicks.