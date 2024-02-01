MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi’s Miami faces double Mexican meeting in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami is the defending champion of the Leagues Cup, which brings together all 47 top-flight teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 09:09 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AP
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi in action.
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will face Mexican teams Tigres and Puebla in this season’s Leagues Cup, Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday.

Inter Miami is the defending champion in the tournament, which brings together all 47 top-flight teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

Messi led Miami to victory over Nashville in last year’s tournament final, the club’s first trophy since signing the Argentine World Cup winner.

The dates and venues of the games will be announced at a later date but the tournament kicks off on July 26 and the final will be held on August 25.

The tournament will again be held only in the United States and Canada with Mexican clubs on the road throughout.

However, four of the Liga MX teams, including Tigres, will play “home” games at a “hub” in the United States to reduce travel.

The teams are split into 15 groups of three with MLS champions Columbus Crew and Liga MX winners Club America receiving byes into the next round.

The top two teams from each group progress to the knockout round of 32.

The draw has also attempted to limit travel by keeping teams from the East and West coasts together.

Among other eye-catching matchups, 2022 MLS champions Los Angeles FC will face Club Tijuana and Canada’s Vancouver Whitecaps in West 7.

Mexican international Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, is set for a reunion with his former club, Los Angeles Galaxy, when they face Chivas in West 2, which also features the San Jose Earthquakes.

CONCACAF Champions League winners Club Leon will take on the Portland Timbers and the Colorado Rapids while in the East, Pachuca are up against New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.

All the games will be broadcast globally on  Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass with some games also broadcast on networks in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The full draw for the group stage of Leagues Cup:
West
West 1: CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin
West 2: Chivas de Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy
West 3: St. Louis City, FC Dallas, FC Juarez
West 4: Toluca FC, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire
West 5: Club Leon, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids West 6: Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United, Club Necaxa
West 7: LAFC, Vancouver Whitecaps, Club Tijuana
West 8: Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake, Atlas
East
East 1: FC Cincinnati, New York City, Queretaro FC
East 2: Orlando City, Atlético de San Luis, CF Montreal
East 3: Tigres UANL, Puebla, Inter Miami
East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul East 5: New England Revolution, Nashville, Mazatlan
East 6: Pachuca, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC
East 7: Atlanta United, Santos Laguna, D.C. United

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Leagues Cup /

MLS /

Major League Soccer /

Liga MX

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi’s Miami faces double Mexican meeting in Leagues Cup
    AP
  2. NBA expands draft to two nights in 2024
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Inter Miami, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Messi vs Ronaldo match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: Jack Leach out of second Test with knee injury
    Reuters
  5. UWCL 2023-24: Benfica snaps Barcelona winning streak; Slavia Prague saves point and pride at Lyon
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi’s Miami faces double Mexican meeting in Leagues Cup
    AP
  2. Al Nassr vs Inter Miami, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Messi vs Ronaldo match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UWCL 2023-24: Benfica snaps Barcelona winning streak; Slavia Prague saves point and pride at Lyon
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup: Iran dumps Syria out on penalties to set up Japan quarterfinal clash
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023 quarterfinal schedule: Full list of matches in last 8, kick-off time, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi’s Miami faces double Mexican meeting in Leagues Cup
    AP
  2. NBA expands draft to two nights in 2024
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Inter Miami, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Messi vs Ronaldo match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: Jack Leach out of second Test with knee injury
    Reuters
  5. UWCL 2023-24: Benfica snaps Barcelona winning streak; Slavia Prague saves point and pride at Lyon
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment