Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup R16 2nd leg: MIA 1 - 0 NAS; Suarez opens the scoring

Key Updates
- March 14, 2024 05:54GOAL8’ Miami take the lead!
GOAL!! Excellent one-two from Suarez and Messi, opens up the defence and Suarez provides a calm finish to take the lead on the night and in the tie!
- March 14, 2024 05:537’ MIA 0 - 0 NAS
Chance!! McNaughton heads the long ball played in right into the path of the World Cup winner who shoots just above the post.
- March 14, 2024 05:504’
Messi sets off on a solo run and falls right at the edge of the box. Godoy adjudged to have fouled him. A freekick in dangerous territory.
The freekick is straight at the wall and Nashville survives.
- March 14, 2024 05:493’ MIA 0 - 0 NAS
Wayward passing from both sides in the initial few minutes of play. Miami is awarded a free kick after a foul on Suarez.
- March 14, 2024 05:46Kick Off!!
Nashville get us underway on the night! Early through ball played towards the striker but its too far ahead.
- March 14, 2024 05:43Almost Time!
The two sets of players make their way out of the tunnel at the Chase Stadium. Miami stride out in its full pink kits while Nashville are wearing its yellow kit.
- March 14, 2024 05:35Head-to-Head record
Matches played: 11
Inter Miami wins: 3
Draws : 4
Nashville wins: 4
- March 14, 2024 05:20Can the visitor cause an upset?
- March 14, 2024 05:10The main man is back after the shin injury
Lionel Messi, who sat out the loss to Montreal Impact in the MLS due to a shin injury returns for Inter Miami and will lead the line alongside Luis Suarez.
- March 14, 2024 05:01Time for the all-important 2nd leg!!
- March 14, 2024 04:49LINEUPS!
Inter Miami: Callender; Aviles, Kryvtsov, Freire, Alba, Gressel; Redondo, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez
Nashville: Willis; MacNaughton, Washington, Lovitz, Moore; Davis, Godoy, Muyl, Muhktar, Shaffelburg; Boyd
- March 14, 2024 04:48LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Inter Miami vs Nashville match start?
The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami vs Nashville will kick off on March 14, 2024 at 5:45 a.m. IST.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville match in India?
The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami vs Nashville will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
- March 14, 2024 04:46Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 26 match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. Stay Tuned for live scores and commentary from the game!
Latest on Sportstar
- Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup R16 2nd leg: MIA 1 - 0 NAS; Suarez opens the scoring
- All England Championship: Lakshya, Tanisha-Ashwini progress to pre-quarterfinals
- IPL 2024: Grieving Harry Brook withdraws after grandmother’s death
- BAN vs SL, 1st ODI: Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka
- AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC faces uphill task against Central Coast Mariners in Inter-zonal semifinal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE