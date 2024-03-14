MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup R16 2nd leg: MIA 1 - 0 NAS; Suarez opens the scoring

MIA vs NAS, Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC Round of 16 tie of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in Chase Stadium, Miami.

Updated : Mar 14, 2024 05:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on against Nashville SC during the second half of the Concacaf Champions Cup Leg One Round of 16 match at GEODIS Park
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on against Nashville SC during the second half of the Concacaf Champions Cup Leg One Round of 16 match at GEODIS Park | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on against Nashville SC during the second half of the Concacaf Champions Cup Leg One Round of 16 match at GEODIS Park | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 2nd leg between Inter Miami and Nashville SC in Miami.

Key Updates
  • March 14, 2024 05:54
    GOAL
    8’ Miami take the lead!

    GOAL!! Excellent one-two from Suarez and Messi, opens up the defence and Suarez provides a calm finish to take the lead on the night and in the tie!

  • March 14, 2024 05:53
    7’ MIA 0 - 0 NAS

    Chance!! McNaughton heads the long ball played in right into the path of the World Cup winner who shoots just above the post.

  • March 14, 2024 05:50
    4’

    Messi sets off on a solo run and falls right at the edge of the box. Godoy adjudged to have fouled him. A freekick in dangerous territory.

    The freekick is straight at the wall and Nashville survives. 

  • March 14, 2024 05:49
    3’ MIA 0 - 0 NAS

    Wayward passing from both sides in the initial few minutes of play. Miami is awarded a free kick after a foul on Suarez.

  • March 14, 2024 05:46
    Kick Off!!

    Nashville get us underway on the night! Early through ball played towards the striker but its too far ahead. 

  • March 14, 2024 05:43
    Almost Time!

    The two sets of players make their way out of the tunnel at the Chase Stadium. Miami stride out in its full pink kits while Nashville are wearing its yellow kit.

  • March 14, 2024 05:35
    Head-to-Head record

    Matches played: 11

    Inter Miami wins: 3

    Draws : 4

    Nashville wins: 4

  • March 14, 2024 05:20
    Can the visitor cause an upset?
  • March 14, 2024 05:10
    The main man is back after the shin injury

    messimiami.jpg

    Lionel Messi, who sat out the loss to Montreal Impact in the MLS due to a shin injury returns for Inter Miami and will lead the line alongside Luis Suarez.

  • March 14, 2024 05:01
    Time for the all-important 2nd leg!!
  • March 14, 2024 04:49
    LINEUPS!

    Inter Miami: Callender; Aviles, Kryvtsov, Freire, Alba, Gressel; Redondo, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez

    Nashville: Willis; MacNaughton, Washington, Lovitz, Moore; Davis, Godoy, Muyl, Muhktar, Shaffelburg; Boyd

  • March 14, 2024 04:48
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will Inter Miami vs Nashville match start?

    The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami vs Nashville will kick off on March 14, 2024 at 5:45 a.m. IST.

    Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville match in India?

    The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami vs Nashville will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

  • March 14, 2024 04:46
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 26 match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. Stay Tuned for live scores and commentary from the game! 

