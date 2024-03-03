MagazineBuy Print

MLS: Two each for Messi and Suarez as Inter Miami hit five past Orlando

Suarez had lacked sharpness and match fitness in his first two outings but the prolific 37-year-old top scorer for Gremio in Brazil last season put aside any doubts about his continuing ability in the final third.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 07:35 IST , Fort Lauderdale - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half against Orlando City.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half against Orlando City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half against Orlando City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored two goals each as Inter Miami turned on the style hammering Orlando City 5-0 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Florida rivals Orlando finished second in the Eastern Conference last season and has been considered contender for this season’s MLS Cup but it was outclassed by Miami from the outset.

Suarez had lacked sharpness and match fitness in his first two outings but the prolific 37-year-old top scorer for Gremio in Brazil last season put aside any doubts about his continuing ability in the final third.

“I’m very happy for him, that he was able to score. We were calm anyway, we know what Luis is and what he is capable of doing and everyone knows it,” Messi said.

“He is like that, when you least expect it he solves a game for you like he did today, with the goals and the assists.”

Suarez took just four minutes to get Miami on the scoreboard and his first goal for his new club came in emphatic style, meeting a low cross from Julian Gressel with a thumping first-time shot inside the near post.

Seven minutes later and Suarez had doubled his tally with Gressel again the provider to the Uruguayan, who showed good close control in the box before burying into the corner.

Miami was in total control and the crowd lapped up some delicious touches from Messi but it was his former Barcelona teammate Suarez who was doing the damage.

ALSO READ: Dortmund beats Union Berlin 2-0 in Bundesliga to ease pressure on coach

Robert Taylor made it 3-0 in the 29th minute after the excellent Gressel split the Orlando defenders, finding Suarez, who unselfishly picked out Taylor for a simple tap in.

Messi then struck a trademark, curling free-kick from 30 yards out against the upright and minutes later he provided a classy through ball to Suarez, who found the net. But his hopes of a hat trick celebration were denied by an offside flag.

Orlando came out aggressively after the break, seeking a possible way back into the game and they were frustrated when Martin Ojeda’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Back in the groove

Miami quickly found a groove, Messi firing inches wide in the 54th minute and then Gressel blasting against the bar after a clever exchange with Suarez.

Another of Miami’s ex-Barca quartet, left-back Jordi Alba, created the fourth when he burst down the flank, played a one-two with Suarez and clipped the ball goalwards.

Orlando captain Robin Jansson’s desperate clearance flew out off the bar and Messi was on hand to put the ball home.

Suarez looked keen for his hat trick but, when found in space in the inside left channel, he looked up and spotted Messi at the back post and found him with a perfectly weighted left-foot cross, which the Argentine headed into the far corner.

Suarez was substituted in the 67th minute, leaving the field to applause after a performance that will have put defenders across the league on notice.

Miami, with seven points from the opening three games, return to action on Thursday against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and Messi was upbeat about their early progress.

“We’re doing well, we’re enjoying it, we’re growing,” he said. “Today was an important match to win, to continue on this path of growth and this has to make us very strong for everything that’s to come.

“It’s important to get off to a good start, especially the first few games... We set out to start like this, to get as many points as possible because then comes the Copa America and the Leagues Cup.”

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
