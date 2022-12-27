Football

Messi to return to PSG in early January

Messi will miss PSG’s home league game against Strasbourg on Wednesday and the trip to Lens on Sunday before his return.

Reuters
27 December, 2022 20:04 IST
27 December, 2022 20:04 IST
Messi will return to PSG at the start of January 2023.

Messi will return to PSG at the start of January 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Messi will miss PSG’s home league game against Strasbourg on Wednesday and the trip to Lens on Sunday before his return.

Lionel Messi will return to Paris St Germain at the beginning of January, the Ligue 1 club’s manager Christophe Galtier said on Tuesday.

The Argentine forward, seven-times Ballon D’Or winner, scored two goals to lead his country to victory over France on penalties in the World Cup final nine days ago.

Also Read
Benzema could’ve played FIFA World Cup knockouts, was sent back too early: Agent

The 35-year-old Messi will miss PSG’s home league game against Strasbourg on Wednesday and the trip to Lens on Sunday.

“He (Messi) had to return to Argentina for the celebrations, the receptions and we decided that he was going to be off until the 1st of January,” Galtier told reporters.

“And so he will come and join us, either on the 2nd or the 3rd, to be able to resume competition with us, when he will have had between 13 and 14 days of recovery.”

Galtier said all other players returned as per the schedule and will be available for Wednesday’s game, including France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Galtier played down suggestions of a rift between Messi and team mate Mbappe after the World Cup.

“There is no reason to mix everything up in the relationship between Kylian and Leo,” Galtier said. “Kylian has a very good attitude having lost the World Cup.

Also Read
Watch: The rise of Cody Gakpo, Liverpool’s latest signing

“When you lose a World Cup final, you have a reason to be very, very disappointed. He was very disappointed, but he knew how to go on and behave, and had a lot of class to congratulate Leo and that’s very good for the club and for the team.”

PSG issued a statement saying Presnel Kimpembe will continue his recovery from an Achilles tendon issue for four weeks, while Nuno Mendes could resume training in two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during the World Cup.

PSG are top of the standings on 41 points after 15 games, five above second-placed Lens.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us