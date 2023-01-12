Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores for PSG in first Ligue 1 match after FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain and forward scored for Paris Saint-Germain against Angers SCO in his first Ligue 1 match after returning from the FIFA World Cup.

Team Sportstar
PSG’s Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with PSG’s Neymar after scoring against Angers at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG’s Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with PSG’s Neymar after scoring against Angers at the Parc des Princes in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi scored on his return to league football after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, when he struck the second goal for Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 match on Thursday.

The 35-year-old was involved in both the goals for PSG, against Angers, with he starting the attack in the fifth minute as Hugo Ekitike finished the build-up with an early goal.

In the 72nd minute, Nordi Mukiele, Hugo Ekitike and Messi combined outside the penalty box, with the Argentine starting the attack and finally guiding it into the net after receiving the final pass from Mukiele.

The goal, which initially looked like an offside, was ruled a goal after a VAR check.

WATCH THE GOAL HERE:

