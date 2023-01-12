WATCH: Lionel Messi scores for PSG in first Ligue 1 match after FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi scored on his return to league football after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, when he struck the second goal for Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 match on Thursday.

The 35-year-old was involved in both the goals for PSG, against Angers, with he starting the attack in the fifth minute as Hugo Ekitike finished the build-up with an early goal.

In the 72nd minute, Nordi Mukiele, Hugo Ekitike and Messi combined outside the penalty box, with the Argentine starting the attack and finally guiding it into the net after receiving the final pass from Mukiele.

The goal, which initially looked like an offside, was ruled a goal after a VAR check.

WATCH THE GOAL HERE: