MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently

The Argentine great did not renew his contract with PSG this month after two years and he announced on June 7 that he will join MLS side Inter Miami, leaving some fans disappointed with his performance.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 07:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: PSG’s Lionel Messi grimaces during the French League 1 match against Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris on June 3, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: PSG’s Lionel Messi grimaces during the French League 1 match against Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Michel Euler/AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: PSG’s Lionel Messi grimaces during the French League 1 match against Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Michel Euler/AP

Lionel Messi said he and his family had trouble adapting after his move to Paris St Germain in 2021, and he said the boos and jeers directed at him towards the end of his stint was something teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also endured.

The Argentine great did not renew his contract with PSG this month after two years and he announced on June 7 that he will join MLS side Inter Miami, leaving some fans disappointed with his performance.

While Messi recorded 32 goals and 35 assists in his two seasons with the French champions, a rift with the fans emerged after he failed to help the team make it past the Champions League last 16 round.

“My stay in Paris started with a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected, even though I had people I knew in the dressing room. It was difficult to adapt, the change, arriving late, not having a pre-season, adapting to the new club, the new way of playing, new teammates, the city...It wasn’t easy for me or for my family,” he told BeIN Sports.

The welcome was “very nice,” he said.

“And then people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris fans started to treat me differently.”

“There was a rift with a big part of the Paris fans, it was not my intention, far from it, it happened like that. It had happened before with Mbappe and Neymar and I know that’s their way of doing things.”

“I will remember all the people who respect me, as I have always respected everyone since I arrived, and that’s all, it’s an anecdote.”

Messi, who won two league titles and a French Super Cup with PSG, was also heavily criticised in Paris after he was suspended by the club following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

After much speculation where Messi was linked with a return to Barcelona, the world champion is expected to make his debut for Miami on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
    Reuters
  2. NBA: Rock-star welcome as Victor Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio
    AFP
  3. Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent
    Reuters
  4. India vs Nepal Live Streaming Info: Preview, when and where to watch SAFF Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tejaswin Shankar: Every decathlete has some totka to stay hydrated
    Ipsit Mohapatra,Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
    Reuters
  2. Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent
    Reuters
  3. India vs Nepal Live Streaming Info: Preview, when and where to watch SAFF Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA delays campaign, vote to pick men’s 2030 World Cup host; women’s 2027 vote set for Bangkok
    AP
  5. Sahal Abdul Samad, the rising star of Indian football
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
    Reuters
  2. NBA: Rock-star welcome as Victor Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio
    AFP
  3. Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent
    Reuters
  4. India vs Nepal Live Streaming Info: Preview, when and where to watch SAFF Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tejaswin Shankar: Every decathlete has some totka to stay hydrated
    Ipsit Mohapatra,Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment