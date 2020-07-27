Football Football Barca president Bartomeu confident Messi will sign new deal Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists that Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the side. Reuters 27 July, 2020 11:37 IST Lionel Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called Barcelona “weak” and “inconsistent” after it lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid. - Getty Images Reuters 27 July, 2020 11:37 IST Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has “no doubt” that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club.Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side “weak” and “inconsistent” after it lost the league title to Real Madrid.RELATED| After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona? “Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign,” Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo.Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou but Bartomeu said the only way for Barcelona to sign the Brazilian would be through a player exchange.“Now we are making decisions and the players, if they do not come as part of a player exchange, it is very difficult for them to come,” Bartomeu added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos