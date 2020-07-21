Football Videos Lionel Messi - Stats Performance of the Week Barcelona's Lionel Messi ended the La Liga season with 25 goals, becoming the first player to finish as the league's top scorer in seven different seasons. Team Sportstar 21 July, 2020 12:20 IST Team Sportstar 21 July, 2020 12:20 IST Lionel Messi - Stats Performance of the Week Leicester boss Rodgers relishing 'perfect' finale against Man Utd Conte hits out at media after Inter draw with Roma Lampard thrilled, while Solskjaer admits De Gea mistake More Videos Real Madrid needs break before Man City match - Zidane Setien insists he has backing of Barcelona dressing room FA Cup: Arteta delight as Guardiola left with regrets With FA Cup glory in sight, Solskjaer not distracted by Champions League Sergio Ramos is the engine of Real Madrid - Zidane Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four Lewandowski deserves to win Ballon d'Or - Flick Arteta unsure when Ozil will return