Copa Libertadores to restart on September 15

Reuters 21 July, 2020 09:42 IST

Players of Peru's Alianza Lima and Argentina's Racing Club play a Copa Libertadores match at the Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires on March 12, 2020. - AP

Reuters 21 July, 2020 09:42 IST

The Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, is to restart on September 15 after a six-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday.Four group ties will take place on Day 1, followed by five a day later and another seven on September 17.READ | NBA, MLS say no new positive COVID-19 tests The last Libertadores games were played on March 12 before the tournament was suspended.There are 32 teams still remaining in the tournament, divided up into eight groups of four. So far, each team has played two group matches.The final is scheduled for January at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.