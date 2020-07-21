Football Football EFL confirms Wigan will have 12 points docked after last game Wigan Athletic is 13th in the EFL standings but the points deduction could drag the side to relegation even if it wins the final game of the season. Reuters 21 July, 2020 09:13 IST Wigan, the 2013 FA Cup winner now in the second division, has entered bankruptcy protection due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, only a month after being taken over by a Hong Kong-based consortium. - Twitter @LaticsOfficial Reuters 21 July, 2020 09:13 IST Second-tier Wigan Athletic will receive a 12-point deduction after its final game of the season at home to Fulham on Wednesday, the English Football League (EFL) has confirmed.The sanction has been imposed after Wigan went into administration this month.Wigan is in 13th place in the standings, but only 10 points above Luton Town which occupies the third relegation place, meaning the points deduction could relegate the side even if it wins.RELATED| Wigan, 2013 FA Cup champion, enters bankruptcy protection However, it does have the right of appeal, meaning its fate, and that of other clubs in the relegation tussle, could be decided after the season has been concluded.An EFL statement confirmed the clubs in 22nd, 23rd and 24th places (once Wigan's 12-point deduction has taken effect) would be relegated “subject to the resolution of any ongoing proceedings.”RELATED| Twelve parties interested in buying Wigan, says administrator “In the case of Wigan Athletic the 12-point sporting sanction, as a result of the club entering administration, will apply immediately following the end of the game against Fulham but is subject to appeal.“Independent Disciplinary Commissions are well aware of the challenges for any club that is subject to proceedings, and the need for clarity for financial and operational planning purposes, particularly ahead of the summer transfer window opening later this month,” the EFL said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos