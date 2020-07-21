EFL confirms Wigan will have 12 points docked after last game

Second-tier Wigan Athletic will receive a 12-point deduction after its final game of the season at home to Fulham on Wednesday, the English Football League (EFL) has confirmed.

The sanction has been imposed after Wigan went into administration this month.

Wigan is in 13th place in the standings, but only 10 points above Luton Town which occupies the third relegation place, meaning the points deduction could relegate the side even if it wins.

RELATED| Wigan, 2013 FA Cup champion, enters bankruptcy protection

However, it does have the right of appeal, meaning its fate, and that of other clubs in the relegation tussle, could be decided after the season has been concluded.

An EFL statement confirmed the clubs in 22nd, 23rd and 24th places (once Wigan's 12-point deduction has taken effect) would be relegated “subject to the resolution of any ongoing proceedings.”

RELATED| Twelve parties interested in buying Wigan, says administrator

“In the case of Wigan Athletic the 12-point sporting sanction, as a result of the club entering administration, will apply immediately following the end of the game against Fulham but is subject to appeal.

“Independent Disciplinary Commissions are well aware of the challenges for any club that is subject to proceedings, and the need for clarity for financial and operational planning purposes, particularly ahead of the summer transfer window opening later this month,” the EFL said.