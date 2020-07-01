Football Football Wigan, 2013 FA Cup champion, enters bankruptcy protection Wigan, which stunned Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, has entered bankruptcy protection due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. AP WIGAN 01 July, 2020 20:24 IST Wigan, which plays in the second division of English football, reported losses of 9.2 million pounds last year. - AP AP WIGAN 01 July, 2020 20:24 IST Wigan, the 2013 FA Cup winner now in the second division, has entered bankruptcy protection due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, only a month after being taken over by a Hong Kong-based consortium.The north-west England club is 14th in the League Championship with six games remaining of the season that restarted, without fans being allowed into matches, after a three-month break because of the pandemic.RELATED | Spurs borrows £175 million as coronavirus pandemic hits revenue"Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures this season and to urgently find interested parties to save Wigan Athletic FC and the jobs of the people who work for the club,” Begbies Traynor, the business recovery company, said in a statement.“Obviously the suspension of the Championship season due to COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the recent fortunes of the club."Wigan Athletic has been a focal point and source of pride for the town since 1932 and anyone who is interested in buying this historic sporting institution should contact the joint administrators directly.”RELATED | Premier League faces COVID-19 impact despite clubs posting record revenueThe club was relegated from the Premier League in 2013 - the same year it shocked Manchester City in the FA Cup final.Wigan dropped down into third-tier League One in 2015 but made an immediate return to the Championship. The club reported losses of 9.2 million pounds ($11 million) last year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos