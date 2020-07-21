Football Football WATCH: Niko Kovac's first day as AS Monaco manager Niko Kovac joins AS Monaco after having led Bayern Munich to Bundesliga, German Cup and Super Cup success. Team Sportstar 21 July, 2020 11:27 IST Niko Kovac has joined Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on a three-year deal. - Twitter @AS_Monaco_EN Team Sportstar 21 July, 2020 11:27 IST Ligue 1 side AS Monaco has roped in former Bayern Munich and Croatia boss Niko Kovac as its new manager on a three-year deal to replace Robert Moreno. Kovac had joined Bayern in 2018 after a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt where he won the German Cup. He won the German Cup, Bundesliga and Super Cup with Bayern before leaving in November. Welcome to Monaco , Niko Kovac ! #Restart pic.twitter.com/eu0nL0SsDl— AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) July 20, 2020 Here's how Kovac's first day as AS Monaco's manager played out - Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos