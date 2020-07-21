Football

WATCH: Niko Kovac's first day as AS Monaco manager

Niko Kovac joins AS Monaco after having led Bayern Munich to Bundesliga, German Cup and Super Cup success.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 July, 2020 11:27 IST
Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac has joined Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on a three-year deal.   -  Twitter @AS_Monaco_EN

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco has roped in former Bayern Munich and Croatia boss Niko Kovac as its new manager on a three-year deal to replace Robert Moreno.

Kovac had joined Bayern in 2018 after a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt where he won the German Cup. He won the German Cup, Bundesliga and Super Cup with Bayern before leaving in November.

 

Here's how Kovac's first day as AS Monaco's manager played out -

 

