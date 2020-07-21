WATCH: Niko Kovac's first day as AS Monaco manager

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco has roped in former Bayern Munich and Croatia boss Niko Kovac as its new manager on a three-year deal to replace Robert Moreno.

Kovac had joined Bayern in 2018 after a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt where he won the German Cup. He won the German Cup, Bundesliga and Super Cup with Bayern before leaving in November.

Welcome to Monaco , Niko Kovac ! #Restart pic.twitter.com/eu0nL0SsDl — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) July 20, 2020

Here's how Kovac's first day as AS Monaco's manager played out -