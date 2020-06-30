Football

French federation scraps extra time in French Cup games

The French football federation has decided that French Cup games that end in a draw, barring the final, shall be decided on penalties.

30 June, 2020
The French Professional League made the same decision for the League Cup four years ago.   -  Getty Images

There will be no extra time in French Cup games as of next season, with the exception of the final, the French football federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

“From the first round up to and including the semifinals, in the event of a draw at the end of time, the game should be directly decided on penalties,” the minutes of the FFF's executive committee, published by French sports daily L'Equipe, said.

The French Professional League made the same decision for the League Cup four years ago.

