Football Football French federation scraps extra time in French Cup games The French football federation has decided that French Cup games that end in a draw, barring the final, shall be decided on penalties. Reuters 30 June, 2020 17:09 IST The French Professional League made the same decision for the League Cup four years ago. - Getty Images Reuters 30 June, 2020 17:09 IST There will be no extra time in French Cup games as of next season, with the exception of the final, the French football federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.RELATED| French Cup, League Cup finals could be played with spectators "From the first round up to and including the semifinals, in the event of a draw at the end of time, the game should be directly decided on penalties," the minutes of the FFF's executive committee, published by French sports daily L'Equipe, said.The French Professional League made the same decision for the League Cup four years ago.