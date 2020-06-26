Football Football Lyon drawn to face Bayern Munich in Women's Champions League The Women's Champions League game between Lyon and Bayern Munich is scheduled to be played in Bilbao on August 22, Saturday. AP 26 June, 2020 23:02 IST Lyon was on Friday drawn to play Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals (Representative Image). - Getty Images AP 26 June, 2020 23:02 IST Four-time defending champion Lyon was on Friday drawn to play Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals.The game is scheduled to be played in Bilbao on August 22, Saturday, as part of an eight-team, 10-day knockout tournament. READ | Michel Platini now a formal suspect in Swiss case The Basque region of Spain will play host to the restructured competition, which is organised by UEFA with a view of restrictions on gatherings and travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid, while Glasgow City will play Wolfsburg in the first two quarterfinals on August 21, Friday. The other last-eight game on Saturday will pit Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain at the San Sebastian Stadium.Lyon and PSG could possibly meet in a French derby during the semifinals either on August 25 or 26 (Tuesday or Wednesday). The final will be played on August 30, Sunday, at San Sebastian. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos