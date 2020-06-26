Lyon drawn to face Bayern Munich in Women's Champions League

Four-time defending champion Lyon was on Friday drawn to play Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals.

The game is scheduled to be played in Bilbao on August 22, Saturday, as part of an eight-team, 10-day knockout tournament.

The Basque region of Spain will play host to the restructured competition, which is organised by UEFA with a view of restrictions on gatherings and travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid, while Glasgow City will play Wolfsburg in the first two quarterfinals on August 21, Friday. The other last-eight game on Saturday will pit Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain at the San Sebastian Stadium.

Lyon and PSG could possibly meet in a French derby during the semifinals either on August 25 or 26 (Tuesday or Wednesday). The final will be played on August 30, Sunday, at San Sebastian.