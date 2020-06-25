Premier League: Martial hat-trick guides Man United to dominant 3-0 win over Sheffield

Anthony Martial's hat-trick inspired Manchester United to a 3-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Wednesday and maintained its hopes of a top-four finish.

The French forward scored two similar goals in the opening half at Old Trafford, firing United into a seventh-minute lead when he reacted instinctively with his weaker left foot after good work by Marcus Rashford on the right flank.

After Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes went close as United dominated, Martial made it 2-0 in the 44th minute when he steered home a low Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross amid more static defending by the visitor.

Mason Greenwood's deflected shot sailed inches wide of the post before Martial capped a fine performance with a superb finish, dinking the ball over goalkeeper Simon Moore from another Rashford assist to register United's first Premier League hat-trick since 2013.

The host missed several chances to add to its tally as substitute Odion Ighalo was denied by Moore and the lively Wan-Bissaka dragged his shot from 10 metres wide of the far post.

United stayed fifth in the standings on 49 points from 31 games, two behind fourth-placed Chelsea whose game in hand is a home clash with reigning champion Manchester City on Thursday.

- OTHER RESULTS -

Another episode of the Adama Traore-Raul Jimenez show delivered Wolverhampton Wanderers a precious 1-0 win over struggling Bournemouth in the Premier League (PL) on Wednesday (June 24).

In an almost carbon copy of Saturday's opener in the win over West Ham United, Traore's surging run and inch-perfect cross on the hour was met by Jimenez for his 15th league goal of the season.

Victory put Wolves on 49 points in sixth place, the same total as fifth-placed Manchester United which has a better goal difference. Fifth place could possibly offer a Champions League berth this season, pending the outcome of second-placed Manchester City's appeal against a UEFA ban.

Meanwhile, a second-half header by Michael Keane gave Everton a 1-0 away win against bottom side Norwich City in the PL on Wednesday, as the Canaries showed little signs of the spark they will need to avoid relegation.

Everton, whose boss Carlo Ancelotti said the team was aiming for European football next season, is 10th on 41 points, four behind seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

In another game on the evening, Aston Villa substitute Ahmed El Mohamady scored with seven minutes remaining to give his beleaguered side a potential lifeline from relegation as it claimed a point in a 1-1 PL draw at Newcastle United.