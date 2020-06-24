Premier League LIVE: Man United vs Sheffield - Pogba, Bruno Fernandes start

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019/20 Premier League game between Manchester United and Sheffield United happening at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

22:15 IST - We are 15 minute away from kickoff.

REMINDER: Four fixtures will start at the same time today. Apart from the Manchester United-Sheffield United match, Newcastle United will host Aston Villa and Everton will travel to Norwich City. Meanwhile, Wolves will face off against AFC Bournemouth.

The team lineups are out!

MANCHESTER UNITED XI: David de Gea (G), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire (C), Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

COACH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

SHEFFIELD UNITED XI: Simon Moore (G), Chris Basham, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Oliver Norwood (C), John Lundstram, John Fleck, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick.

COACH: Chris Wilder.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Manchester United, which sits fifth in the league standings, hosts seventh-placed Sheffield United in its first Premier League match back at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United last weekend, and Solskjaer is wary of a reaction, while Manchester United drew 1-1 at Tottenham Hotspur, a day earlier.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes David de Gea is still the best goalkeeper in the world, despite facing criticism for conceding too easily against Tottenham.

READ | David Moyes blasts Premier League for “terrible” fixture schedule

De Gea allowed Steven Bergwijn’s fierce shot to fly through his hands on Friday and the goalkeeper was lambasted by former United captain, Roy Keane, who said he was “sick to death” of the Spaniard.

“I don’t think it is a bad run when you concede two goals in seven games, which included matches against Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday.

“Sometimes a wounded animal is harder to play against,” the Norwegian coach added. “I know Chris Wilder well enough, he will have his team fired up for this game.”

Meanwhile, Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay signed a new contract with Manchester United, which will keep him at the club until 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 23-year-old academy graduate has made 75 appearances for United since making his debut in 2017.