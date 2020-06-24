Football Football Three new positive coronavirus cases in English Championship The English Football League said three people from two different Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Reuters 24 June, 2020 18:46 IST The Championship, England's second-tier, resumed last week after a three-month break due to the coronavirus. - Getty Images Reuters 24 June, 2020 18:46 IST The English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday that three people from two different Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus out of a sample of 2,858 individuals.“Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities,” the EFL said in a statement.RELATED| One positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests, total now 18 Nobody tested positive in the tests of four clubs each from English football's third-tier, League One, and fourth-tier,League Two.The Championship, England's second-tier, resumed last week after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic with strict protocols in place and games played in empty stadiums. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos