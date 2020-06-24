Football

Three new positive coronavirus cases in English Championship

The English Football League said three people from two different Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

24 June, 2020 18:46 IST
The Championship, England's second-tier, resumed last week after a three-month break due to the coronavirus.   -  Getty Images

The English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday that three people from two different Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus out of a sample of 2,858 individuals.

“Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities,” the EFL said in a statement.

Nobody tested positive in the tests of four clubs each from English football's third-tier, League One, and fourth-tier,League Two.

The Championship, England's second-tier, resumed last week after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic with strict protocols in place and games played in empty stadiums.

