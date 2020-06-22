Football Football Five players of Serbian football club Red Star test positive for coronavirus Five members of Serbian football club Red Star, who missed Saturday's game, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Reuters Belgrade 22 June, 2020 16:51 IST Around 18,000 fans attended Red Star's 2-1 win over Proleter, followed by title celebrations at the Rajko Mitic stadium after the government began easing lockdown measures earlier this month. (File Image) - Getty Images Reuters Belgrade 22 June, 2020 16:51 IST Five players of Red Star Belgrade tested positive for coronavirus on Monday after feeling unwell ahead of Saturday's final league match with Proleter Novi Sad, the Serbian champion said.Around 18,000 fans attended Red Star's 2-1 win over Proleter, followed by title celebrations at the Rajko Mitic stadium after the government began easing lockdown measures earlier this month.“The tests taken by Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Branko Jovicic returned positive today,” Red Star said on its website.RELATED| Fans flock in as Partizan sinks Red Star to reach Serbian Cup final “The former four had symptoms ahead of the match with Proleter, Jovicic didn't but he tested positive too. They took the tests on match day and were kept away from the stadium as a precaution and are feeling well.“All the other first team players and staff as well as management personnel tested negative and the club has taken all the measures necessary to make sure that the coronavirus is contained.”Around 25,000 supporters had been in attendance for Red Star's 1-0 defeat by city rival Partizan in the cup semifinal on June 10. Partizan and Vojvodina Novi Sad are due to meet in the Serbian cup final in the southern city Nis on Wednesday.In an unrelated event, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian Borna Coric tested positive at a tennis tournament organised by Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic in Croatia's coastal resort of Zadar during the weekend.RELATED| Coric tests positive, second to contract virus from Adria Tour after Dimitrov The tournament was the second leg of the Adria Tour event organised by Djokovic, with the first leg in Belgrade on June 13 and 14 drawing sellout 4,000 crowds at his tennis centre by the Danube river.Djokovic, whose Italian fitness coach Marco Panichi also tested positive, is expected to return to Belgrade from Croatia later on Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos