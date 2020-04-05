Football Football Serbian footballer sentenced to 3 months at home for flouting curfew Police had arrested Prijovic and 19 others for gathering at a hotel lobby bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country’s 5 pm to 5 am lockdown orders. PTI Belgrade (Serbia) 05 April, 2020 16:26 IST Aleksandar Prijovic is the second Serbian soccer player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders. - Getty Images PTI Belgrade (Serbia) 05 April, 2020 16:26 IST Serbian football player Aleksandar Prijovic has been sentenced to three months of home detention for flouting a curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.The 29-year-old striker who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a video link trial here on Saturday.Police had arrested Prijovic and 19 others for gathering at a hotel lobby bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country’s 5 pm to 5 am lockdown orders.READ: Liverpool slammed by former Red Carragher over furlough decision He is the second Serbian soccer player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic flouted the state of emergency decree when he attended his girlfriend’s birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month.Those who violate the restrictive measures could face up to three years in jail. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos