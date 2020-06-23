Football Football One positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests, total now 18 Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week and the league has conducted 10 rounds of testing so far. Reuters 23 June, 2020 12:04 IST Premier League testings have seen a trend of low positive results since the return to training last month. - Getty Images Reuters 23 June, 2020 12:04 IST The Premier League said on Monday that there was one more positive result from the latest round of COVID-19 tests of players and staff conducted last week, taking the total number of cases to 18 since testing began last month.The English top flight restarted its season last week after a 100-day hiatus due to the pandemic."The Premier League can today confirm that between Wednesday 17 June and Sunday 21 June, 1,829 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," it said in a statement. "Of these, one person has tested positive."The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive.Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week since May 17 and the league has conducted 10 rounds of testing so far. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos