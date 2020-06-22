Football EPL EPL Klopp praises 'world class' Alisson for late save against Everton Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised "world class" goalkeeper Alisson after his late save secured a point against Everton in the Merseyside derby. Team Sportstar 22 June, 2020 14:16 IST Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and goalkeeper Alisson Becker after full-time. - TWITTER (LIVERPOOLFC.COM) Team Sportstar 22 June, 2020 14:16 IST Liverpool manager was all praise for goalkeeper Alisson Becker, whose late save ensured the Reds claimed a point from the Merseyside Derby. Alisson has been an intergral part of the squad. Watch him collect his Premier League Golden Glove award at Anfield. The Brazilian shot-stopper was given the award after keeping his 21st clean sheet of the season against Wolves on the final-day of the campaign. Alisson beat Manchester City's Ederson and Chelsea's Kepa to the award. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos