Klopp praises 'world class' Alisson for late save against Everton

Liverpool manager was all praise for goalkeeper Alisson Becker, whose late save ensured the Reds claimed a point from the Merseyside Derby. Alisson has been an intergral part of the squad. Watch him collect his Premier League Golden Glove award at Anfield. The Brazilian shot-stopper was given the award after keeping his 21st clean sheet of the season against Wolves on the final-day of the campaign. Alisson beat Manchester City's Ederson and Chelsea's Kepa to the award.