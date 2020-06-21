Videos

Favre content with win over RB Leipzig to clinch second

Lucien Favre and Julian Nagelsmann reflect on Dortmund's 2-0 with over RB Leipzig to clinch second spot in the Bundesliga.

21 June, 2020 15:45 IST
Lucien Favre.
