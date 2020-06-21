Football Videos Liverpool vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp jokes about journalists haircuts Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked about journalists not having haircuts in first press conference in three months due to the Premier League suspension. Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 15:05 IST Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 15:05 IST Liverpool vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp jokes about journalists haircuts Ex-Madrid director recalls story of Ronaldo's move to Spain Playing behind closed doors didn't affect Leicester: Rodgers Zidane dismisses Pique’s suggestion that referees favour Real Madrid More Videos Record-breaking Lewandowski hailed by Flick My passion will be there, whether or not our fans are: Simeone Flick tight-lipped on Sane after winger rejects new Man City contract Klopp praises 'fantastic' Rashford for community work Mbappe reminds Brazil legend Ronaldo of himself Mourinho left disappointed by VAR in Spurs draw with United Barca and Real Madrid will drop points in title race: Setien Lampard 'excited' by Werner arrival at Chelsea