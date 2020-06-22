Man City will be fighting for title next season: Guardiola

Manager Pep Guardiola said Manchester City “has ideas” for improving the side in the transfer market and will be ready to halt Liverpool's bid for back-to-back Premier League titles.

Liverpool needs five points to be sure of its first English league crown in three decades and dethrone City, who has won the title in the last two seasons.

“Liverpool will remain the strong team they are but when we retained the title we were the first to do it for 10 years, so you know how difficult it is to do that,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Out of the last nine (domestic) trophies we've fought for, we've won eight. That is not bad and I think next season we'll do it again.

“There's not been much wrong with what we've done in terms of points and performances. We have ideas for the transfer market, then next season we will prepare to fight again,” he added.

City takes on Burnley later on Monday and a defeat for Guardiola's side would mean Liverpool can seal the title with a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.