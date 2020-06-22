Football Football Merseyside derby becomes most-watched Premier League game ever on British TV An average of five million people watched Liverpool draw with Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby. The Premier League game was held behind closed doors. AP London 22 June, 2020 18:07 IST Action from Sunday's Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool. - AP Photo AP London 22 June, 2020 18:07 IST The Merseyside derby played between Everton andf Liverpool on Sunday was the most-watched Premier League game ever on British television.An average of five million people across Sky’s channels watched Liverpool draw 0-0 with Everton, which was played without supporters in the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.RELATED| Premier League: Leader Liverpool held at Everton in goalless derby Sky, which is owned by Comcast, said a peak of 5.5 million saw Liverpool move 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League with eight games remaining.The government requested Sky made some games available for free due to fans also being unable to gather in other people’s homes or pubs as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.RELATED| How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World Cup Sky placed the game on a free-to-air entertainment channel, Pick, which attracted 1.9 million viewers. The majority still tuned into the the subscription Sky Sports channels.The previous record peak audience for a Premier League game in Britain was the 4.4 million who saw Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in 2012. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos