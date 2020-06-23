Football EPL EPL Foden and Mahrez doubles help Manchester City crush Burnley Despite Pep Guardiola making eight changes to the team that defeated Arsenal, Manchester City crushed a woeful Burnley 5-0 at The Etihad stadium. Reuters Manchester 23 June, 2020 02:41 IST Phil Foden (L) started the scoring in the 22nd minute and got his second in the 63rd. - REUTERS Reuters Manchester 23 June, 2020 02:41 IST Manchester City's Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals apiece as the hosts showed their impressive strength in depth, making eight changes but still crushing a woeful Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League at The Etihad stadium on Monday.The win leaves second-placed City 20 points behind runaway league leader Liverpool with eight games remaining.Burnley manager Sean Dyche could only name seven of the allowed nine substitutes, two of them goalkeepers, with his inexperienced bench without four regulars who have not signed contract extensions and it was a long night for the Clarets.Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, drilling a low shot past keeper Nick Pope after a short-corner routine.AS IT HAPPENED | Premier League: Manchester City trashes Burnley 5-0 Riyad Mahrez made it 2-0 with a superb finish, collecting a long pass from Fernandinho and then jinking past the Burnley defence before firing home.City made it 3-0 just before the break when a VAR review ruled that Burnley's Ben Mee had fouled Sergio Aguero inside the box and, while the Argentine striker went off injured, Mahrez converted from the spot.Burnley's defending was then sloppy at a corner again, with Foden left free to cleverly pick out Bernardo Silva who put a ball across the face of goal for David Silva to slide home six minutes into the second half.The outstanding Foden made it 5-0 in the 63rd minute, finishing off a sweeping counter-attack. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos