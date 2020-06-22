Football La-Liga La-Liga VAR not being used correctly, says Barca coach Setien Sociedad had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside and Karim Benzema's winner stood after he appeared to control the ball with his arm. Reuters Barcelona 22 June, 2020 20:28 IST Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates his goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at Anoeta stadium on Sunday. - AP Reuters Barcelona 22 June, 2020 20:28 IST The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is not being used correctly in La Liga, Barcelona manager Quique Setien said on Monday following Real Madrid's controversial win at Real Sociedad.“There are things that we cannot control and that do not depend on us. Everybody saw what happened in Anoeta and everyone will draw their own conclusions,” Setien told reporters ahead of Tuesday's match against Athletic Bilbao.“It's understandable that we think why there are some actions that are reviewed, the referee himself reviews them and they don't do the same in other plays. Zidane dismisses Pique’s suggestion that referees favour Real Madrid “They do it on some matches and in some others (they don't). So you could really think that (VAR) is not being used correctly.”Setien said controversies were part of football. “We've been here for many years and this doesn't change. It's always the same, the controversy will always be there,” he added.“VAR is a tool that can make us better, but we have to use it to have a clearer view of reality.”READ| La Liga: Pique pessimistic about Barca title hopes after Sevilla draw With 65 points each, Real top the standings due to a superior head-to-head record but Setien is convinced the title race is still in Barcelona's hands.“Now the margin of error is smaller, but it's also smaller for them,” he said.“Madrid cannot make any mistakes. Many leagues are decided in the end, there are eight games left. Madrid still have to play difficult games like us.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos