Zidane dismisses Pique’s suggestion that referees favour Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has dismissed suggestions made by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique that LaLiga referees give Real Madrid preferential treatment.

21 June, 2020 14:50 IST
