Football Football Japan to withdraw 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Report Earlier this month, FIFA rated the joint Australia/New Zealand bid as the best to host the tournament, with Japan in second place. Reuters TOKYO 22 June, 2020 14:03 IST The Japanese women's team won the World Cup in 2011. - AP Reuters TOKYO 22 June, 2020 14:03 IST Japan is reportedly withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, Kyodo news agency quoted a source as saying on Monday, just days before football's world governing body holds a vote to determine the successful candidate.The Japanese bid is one of three, along with Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand. Earlier this month, FIFA rated the joint Australia/New Zealand bid as the best to host the tournament, with Japan in second place.The Japanese Football Association (JFA) was not immediately able to comment. Australia's FA said it was aware of the report but would not comment on another nation's bid. FIFA stands by evaluation of Colombia 2023 Women's World Cup bid Japan has never staged the Women's World Cup but co-hosted the men's event in 2002 with neighbours South Korea.The Japanese women's team won the World Cup in 2011, shocking favourites the United States in the final.The 2019 tournament in France broke records in terms of television audiences and was seen as the most high-profile edition so far. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos