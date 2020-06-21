Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong out with calf injury Dutch international De Jong missed Friday's 0-0 draw away to Sevilla which dented Barca's hopes of winning the Spanish title. Reuters Barcelona 21 June, 2020 17:55 IST Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - Getty Images Reuters Barcelona 21 June, 2020 17:55 IST Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to miss the team's next match against Athletic Bilbao after the club said in a statement on Sunday he had injured the calf muscle in his right leg.Dutch international De Jong missed Friday's 0-0 draw away to Sevilla which dented Barca's hopes of winning the Spanish title, with coach Quique Setien saying before the game he was leaving the player out as a precaution.The injury proved worse than feared as the club released a medical report on Sunday, saying the player was unable to train although did not say when he would be able to return.READ| La Liga: Pique pessimistic about Barca title hopes after Sevilla draw Barca leads Real by three points in the standings but has played one game more than Zinedine Zidane's side, which will go top of the table if it beats Real Sociedad later on Sunday.Setien's side visits struggling Celta Vigo after Tuesday's match against Athletic before a crunch home game against third-placed Atletico Madrid the following Wednesday.De Jong joined Barca from Ajax Amsterdam last year for 75 million euros ($83.81 million) and has appeared in 27 of their 30 league games this season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos