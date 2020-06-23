Football Football Four players at French club Toulouse test positive for virus Toulouse, which has been relegated to the second division for next season, said the testing was conducted Monday to ensure the safety of players and staff. PTI Toulouse (France) 23 June, 2020 20:37 IST Toulouse said it has taken the strictest measures to ensure that the professional group can prepare in complete safety, with the health of the players, coaching staff and personnel remaining the club’s priority. - Getty Images PTI Toulouse (France) 23 June, 2020 20:37 IST Four players on French soccer team Toulouse have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.Toulouse, which has been relegated to the second division for next season, said the testing was conducted Monday to ensure the safety of players and staff ahead of the resumption of training.READ| French court rejects appeal on ending Ligue 1 season, suspends relegations Toulouse said it has taken the strictest measures to ensure that the professional group can prepare in complete safety, with the health of the players, coaching staff and personnel remaining the club’s priority.” The identities of the players were not revealed. According to team doctor Patrick Flamant, they have been placed in isolation. The rest of the staff and players will undergo further testing after six days.Social distancing and preventive measures will be applied, including the introduction of sign-posted routes,” Toulouse said.Contact between players remains prohibited, both on and off the field. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos