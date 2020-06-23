Football Football Ligue 1 clubs vote to maintain 20-team top-flight, Amiens and Toulouse relegated French clubs have voted to maintain the Ligue 1 at 20 teams for the next season, a move that ends Amiens’ and Toulouse’s hopes of avoiding relegation. AP Paris 23 June, 2020 20:16 IST PSG was named the Ligue 1 champion after the season was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic. - Getty Images AP Paris 23 June, 2020 20:16 IST French league clubs voted to maintain the Ligue 1 at 20 teams for the next season, a move that ended Amiens’ and Toulouse’s hopes of avoiding relegation.In a statement following the vote of its general assembly on Tuesday, the league said the resolution proposed by the administrative council was adopted by a 74.49 percent majority of ballots.RELATED| Ligue 1 presidents slam 'brutal' move to end season "The vote was held after a thorough examination of what was at stake in sporting terms in having a Ligue 1 with 20, 21 or 22 clubs and its impact on the fixture calendar of 2020-21 and the consequences for the health of the players,” the league said. “The examination also took in the financial impact, the share of TV rights and the contractual repercussions with the Ligue 1 broadcasters.”France’s highest administrative court this month suspended the relegations of Amiens and Toulouse to the second division, ordering the French league to rethink the format of the 2020-21 season before the end of June.RELATED| French court rejects appeal on ending Ligue 1 season, suspends relegations Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ligue 1 was canceled on April 30 with Paris Saint-Germain declared champion and Amiens and Toulouse relegated.The demoted teams proposed a 22-team league next season, arguing their relegation was unjust because there were no statutes in place for such a scenario, and that it was an arbitrary decision considering the standings could have been different if the pandemic had led to the league shutting down earlier.Their relegation is expected to be confirmed on Friday during the general assembly of the French Football Federation. The league will then adopt its match calendar for the 2020-21 season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos