Football Football French league to open summer transfer window early The early opening will allow clubs to buy and sell players within France, while world governing body FIFA is yet to announce dates for the opening of the window for international transfers. AFP Paris 05 June, 2020 18:30 IST Clubs in Ligue 1 are facing a financial crisis after the decision to end the season with 10 rounds of matches remaining, which has denied them crucial revenue from broadcasters. - AFP France is to open its summer transfer window on June 8, ruling body the LFP said on Friday, having already ended its season early because of the coronavirus outbreak.The early opening will allow clubs to buy and sell players within France, while world governing body FIFA is yet to announce dates for the opening of the window for international transfers.The summer transfer window usually closes by early September but this year could stay open until the end of that month.READ: Empty grounds, planned celebrations - Footballers adjust to new reality Clubs in Ligue 1 are facing a financial crisis after the decision to end the season with 10 rounds of matches remaining, which has denied them crucial revenue from broadcasters.In contrast, Europe's other leading leagues are either back underway already or scheduled to return soon.