Football EPL EPL Manchester City's Aguero says knee surgery went well Sergio Aguero flew to Barcelona to see specialist doctor Ramon Cugat and Manchester City will be hoping he returns in time for the Champions League campaign. Reuters Manchester 24 June, 2020 22:59 IST Sergio Aguero was injured in a clash with Burnley defender Ben Mee. - Getty Images Reuters Manchester 24 June, 2020 22:59 IST Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero underwent knee surgery in Barcelona on Wednesday and said the operation had gone well.“Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery,” Aguero said on Twitter with a photograph of himself lying in a hospital bed.City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters earlier that the Argentine would have the operation on his left knee on Thursday.The club's record goalscorer limped off with the injury in Monday's 5-0 Premier League home win over Burnley.Guardiola said after the game he feared the 32-year-old could miss the rest of the league season which ends in July.“After the surgery... he will tell us with more accuracy when he can come back,” he told reporters ahead of Thursday's game at Chelsea.Aguero flew to Barcelona on Tuesday to see specialist doctor Ramon Cugat and City will be hoping the player might return in time for the Champions League when it resumes in August.City leads 2-1 against Real Madrid after the away leg of its last-16 match and is hoping to reach the 'Final Eight' of the competition which will be held in Lisbon.Guardiola said City had plenty of options, with Gabriel Jesus the only main striker fit and ready but Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling are able to slot into the role.The manager indicated defender John Stones was close to a return after an ankle injury but was unlikely to face Chelsea.“He is on the pitch training and getting better,” said the Spaniard. “Hopefully in the next few days he can play in the team.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos