Football Three players from PSG women's teams test positive for virus Three players of PSG's women's teams, one from the main women's team and two from the under-19 side, have tested positive for the coronavirus. AP Paris 27 June, 2020 20:57 IST Paris Saint Germain's women's senior team is set to resume training on Monday. - AP Photo AP Paris 27 June, 2020 20:57 IST Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday that three players from its women's teams have tested positive for the coronavirus.PSG said in a statement that one player from the main women's team and two players from the under-19 side returned positive results. The women's senior team is set to resume training on Monday.RELATED| PSG, Toulouse players test positive for coronavirus Earlier this week, PSG said three players from the men's side and one member of staff were infected by the virus during the lockdown when they were not in contact with each other. The club added that they are no longer contagious and can train as normal.