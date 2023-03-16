Football

Liverpool’s Bajcetic to miss rest of season with injury

The Spanish midfielder confirmed that he has been ruled of for the season due to an adductor injury.

Reuters
16 March, 2023 19:44 IST
16 March, 2023 19:44 IST
Stefan Bajcetic made 21 appearances across competitions in the season.

Stefan Bajcetic made 21 appearances across competitions in the season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Spanish midfielder confirmed that he has been ruled of for the season due to an adductor injury.

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic’s breakthrough season has ended due to an adductor injury, the 18-year-old said on Thursday.

Also Read
Madrid needs win at Barcelona to stay in Spanish title hunt

Bajcetic missed Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League last-16 second leg defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday as the Premier League club crashed out of the competition 6-2 on aggregate.

“Unfortunately I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season,” Bajcetic said on Instagram.

“It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.”

Bajcetic’s emergence has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Liverpool, which is sixth in the Premier League standings, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more.

The Spaniard made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us