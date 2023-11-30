UEFA Europa League: All scenarios of Liverpool’s qualification to the knockouts explained

Liverpool was dealt a defeat in its last match against Toulouse ending its thee games winning streak in the Europa League group stage on November 9.

Liverpool is currently first in the standings amassing nine points in its four games, however, it’s qualification to the knockout stages is yet to be confirmed.

Liverpool is facing LASK and Union Saint-Gilloise (Union SG) in its final two matches of the group stage and even a draw in the two games confirms Liverpool’s entry to the knockout stages.

How can Liverpool qualify for the Europe League knockouts

The team that finishes first in the group stage of Europa League directly progresses into the round of 16 round of the tournament. Liverpool is currently first however, Toulouse is right at its heels with seven points.

If Liverpool loses both its games and Toulouse wins even one, then the French side will finish first and Liverpool will finish second.

If Liverpool finishes second, it will have to play against one of the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League in a play-off to qualifiy for the round-of-16. If Liverpool loses in the play-offs, it will be out of the Europa League 2023-24 tournament.

If Union SG wins both its games, including the last match against Liverpool, then it will have ten points, one more than the Reds and it will qualify in the second place. Liverpool on the other hand, will be playing the UEFA Conference League then.