Champions League 2023: Man Utd have to be ‘smarter’, says Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes criticised his side’s lack of control in Champions League games after again blowing a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Galatasaray on Wednesday.

The English giants are on the brink of elimination at the group stage after winning just one of their opening five matches.

United must beat German champion Bayern Munich at home in its final Group A game and hope other results go its way to reach the last 16.

But the whole campaign has been a tale of missed opportunities for the Red Devils.

Twice it led Galatasaray at home before losing 3-2 in October, while it let a two-goal lead slip in a 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen earlier this month.

Fernandes’ stunning strike put United 2-0 up in Istanbul within 20 minutes, and it also led 3-1 after an hour.

However, two costly errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana allowed Hakim Ziyech free-kicks to reduce Galatasaray’s deficit, and they earned a point through Kerem Akturkoglu.

“It’s too bad, to be honest,” Fernandes told TNT Sports. “What we have been doing in the Champions League is not enough, we have to control our games.

“It’s not the first time, even Copenhagen, I understand we had one player less, but we scored 3-2 and we have to secure the result.

“We have to understand these types of games, these stages, you have to be smart enough and manage the game better.

“Everyone has to step up and take responsibility for their own mistakes.”

Ten Hag takes the blame

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he was responsible for his side throwing away yet another lead in the Champions League after it was pegged back to a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday.

The three-time European champion blew a two-goal lead twice in

“It’s always me (who is to blame for throwing away leads). I am responsible for this, but also know we are in a project,” the Dutchman told TNT Sports.

“We are in the right direction, so I know where we have to go and which steps we have to take, and I’m sure we will be successful in the long term.

“If we want to stay in the Champions League, we have to win the next game.”

Ten Hag was confident they would find a way to stop conceding so many goals.

United has scored the most goals in its group with 12 but is tied with Celtic for the second-worst defensive record in this year’s Champions League, with 14 scored against them.

Only Antwerp in Group H have conceded more (15).

“We will fix that, but I’m very pleased, you see the style of the team,” he said. “Proactive, dynamic, brave, so it’s what I said, I’m really pleased with the performance.”

Ten Hag’s side next travels to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

(with inputs from Reuters)